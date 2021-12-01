Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spoof art prize won by entry inspired by coronavirus pandemic

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 7:54 pm
(Turnip Prize/PA)

An architect has won an annual spoof art award for an entry inspired by the coronavirus pandemic.

The winner, known as Ching Ching Pi Pi Ee, picked up the trophy for his work entitled Panda Mick (A panda called Mick (Pandemic)).

The artist created a stuffed black and white toy panda with a post-it note attached to a collar around its neck.

The 69-year-old winner, who lives in Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire, won the top prize – a turnip mounted on a six-inch nail – in a ceremony held at the New Inn in Wedmore, Somerset.

Emma Jones, the winner’s representative, with the Turnip Prize and Panda Mick (Turnip Prize/PA)

“I have always had grand designs on art and wanted to create something contemporary to build on the foundation of my black and white portfolio,” he said.

“It’s a great honour to win this prestigious award.”

Entrants to the spoof prize are asked to take the “least amount of effort possible” to create their artworks.

Organiser Trevor Prideaux, who is landlord of the pub, said: “I am delighted with the lack of effort taken to create this work.

“This year’s event attracted 96 entries. It’s fantastic that Ching Ching Pi Pi Ee has won, he clearly has what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembered in art history for no time at all.

“I believe that over the last 23 years the artists entering the Turnip Prize have created by far better works than Alex Farquharson and the Tate Britain gallery could ever wish to exhibit.”

The winner was announced on the same night as the Turner Prize.

The four finalists will be on show at the pub until Friday.

