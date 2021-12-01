Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Resident ‘inconsolable and scared’ on sixth night without power

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 8:38 pm
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

A resident whose home lost power after Storm Arwen has described feeling “inconsolable and scared” as she faces a sixth night without central heating.

Thousands of people have been left without electricity after winds reaching almost 100mph hit parts of northern England and Scotland, ripping down power lines, uprooting trees and causing debris blockages on roads.

Jessica May Teasdale, 35, whose home in Stanley, County Durham, lost power on Friday evening, described the experience as a “nightmare” and said her region has been “abandoned” by the Government.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng described the storm as unlike any other, and promised to do everything possible to restore power to homes affected before Christmas.

Ms Teasdale, an architectural ironmonger, told the PA news agency: “It’s a nightmare… we’re inconsolable and scared, are we going to get even more ill to the point where it’s pneumonia?

“I was in tears this morning, just thinking, ‘is it ever going to end?’

“Our health is deteriorating each day because we’re constantly in the cold.

“It feels like we’ve been forgotten about. I mean, not to be sad but I don’t even want to wake up tomorrow.”

Autumn weather Nov 30th 2021
The storm flattened tens of thousands of trees (Forestry England/PA)

In Parliament, Conservative Richard Holden told MPs including Mr Kwarteng that a rural surgery in his North West Durham constituency had lost £10,000 of flu vaccines when its fridges cut out.

He said some remote communities have been warned it could be a “very long time” before their electricity supply is fully restored.

Mr Kwarteng replied: “Being without power until Christmas is simply unacceptable, I’ll say that publicly, and I’ll do everything I can to make sure that that doesn’t happen.

“Clearly, Storm Arwen was an event the likes of which we haven’t seen for certainly 60 years since the record starts.

“We have to be prepared for similarly extreme, difficult weather conditions in the future. We have to make sure that our system is resilient in that eventuality.”

A fallen power line caused by Storm Arwen
A fallen power line caused by Storm Arwen (ENA Energy Networks Association/PA)

He said it was “unacceptable” that people were left waiting up to two hours to get through to a power cut emergency phone number over the weekend.

Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron said at least 7,000 homes in his Westmorland and Lonsdale constituency have been without power for between three and five nights and feel “forgotten”.

Some have been told they will be without power for another week, and he urged the Government to send in the Army to help.

Mary Kelly Foy, Labour MP for Durham City, said the power outages are a “national scandal”.

The Energy Networks Association said electricity has been restored to 97% of those affected but it will be at least the end of the week – seven days after the storm – before it is back on for a minority.

Welfare centres and hot food have been provided, with energy network companies working with local resilience forums, emergency services, local authorities and the British Red Cross.

Engineers from across the UK have been sent to the worst-affected areas.

Energy minister Greg Hands visited Weardale, County Durham, on Wednesday and met Northern Powergrid engineers to thank them for their efforts.

He said about 3,000 homes in the St John’s Chapel area had lost power, which should be down to the “few hundreds” by Wednesday night.

The minister was also expected to visit Northern Powergrid’s Newcastle call centre, his department said.

Mr Kwarteng has previously warned that weather events like Storm Arwen could become more frequent due to climate change.

