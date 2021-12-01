Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Afghan boy missing in London less than a month after arriving in UK

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 11:14 pm
Mohammed Khan (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A young boy from Afghanistan has gone missing less than a month after arriving in the UK.

Metropolitan Police detectives have launched a high-risk missing persons investigation as they search for 11-year-old Mohammed Khan, who was last seen at around 4pm on Tuesday.

The force said he was last seen in Deptford, south London, after he left the address where he had been staying to play football in a nearby park.

Officers were called when he did not return, and have begun a search of the area.

The Met has released photographs of Mohammed and officers are appealing to the public to help find him.

He is 4ft 11in tall, with short dark hair, and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black puffer jacket and a black hat with a Chicago Bulls logo.

His first language is Pashto and he speaks very little English.

Acting Detective Inspector Lara Pink, from the South East Missing Persons Unit, said: “As we enter the second night since Mohammed went missing, we are growing increasingly concerned.

“He is in an unfamiliar country and doesn’t speak much English. He has only recently arrived in Deptford and won’t know his way around.

“While we are keeping an open mind, we cannot rule out that Mohammed has come into contact with people who may wish him harm and it is important that anyone with any information about his whereabouts comes forward.”

Anyone who sees Mohammed should call 999, with the reference 7180/01DEC, and anyone with other information about his whereabouts should call police on 101.

