Afghan boy missing in London less than a month after arriving in UK

A young boy from Afghanistan has gone missing less than a month after arriving in the UK.

Metropolitan Police detectives have launched a high-risk missing persons investigation as they search for 11-year-old Mohammed Khan, who was last seen at around 4pm on Tuesday.

The force said he was last seen in Deptford, south London, after he left the address where he had been staying to play football in a nearby park.

Officers were called when he did not return, and have begun a search of the area.

Mohammed Khan, 11, has been #missing from #Deptford #Lewisham since yesterday. He recently arrived in the UK & does not speak fluent English. Last seen wearing black jeans & puffa jacket & black hat with Chicago Bulls logo. ☎️ 999 ref 7180/1DEC if seen.https://t.co/tHP9DSQ5N5 — Lewisham MPS (@MPSLewisham) December 1, 2021

The Met has released photographs of Mohammed and officers are appealing to the public to help find him.

He is 4ft 11in tall, with short dark hair, and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black puffer jacket and a black hat with a Chicago Bulls logo.

His first language is Pashto and he speaks very little English.

Acting Detective Inspector Lara Pink, from the South East Missing Persons Unit, said: “As we enter the second night since Mohammed went missing, we are growing increasingly concerned.

“He is in an unfamiliar country and doesn’t speak much English. He has only recently arrived in Deptford and won’t know his way around.

“While we are keeping an open mind, we cannot rule out that Mohammed has come into contact with people who may wish him harm and it is important that anyone with any information about his whereabouts comes forward.”

Anyone who sees Mohammed should call 999, with the reference 7180/01DEC, and anyone with other information about his whereabouts should call police on 101.