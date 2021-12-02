What the papers say – December 2

The nation’s papers are again led by the Government’s booster rollout to fight the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and i report the UK has bought more than 100 million extra doses of coronavirus vaccine boosters.

Ministers could allow GPs in England to stop monitoring millions of patients with underlying health problems as part of the “urgent new blitz” to deliver booster jabs, according to The Guardian.

UK virologist Professor Lawrence Young insists in the Daily Express “it’s not all gloom and doom” following signs vaccinated people continue to be well-protected from Omicron.

But The Independent reports leading Government scientific advisers have warned Omicron could cause the biggest wave of Covid cases in the UK yet.

Hospitality bosses are cited in the Daily Mail as telling ministers not to be “Christmas killjoys” after festive events were cancelled due to the variant’s spread.

Metro says Health Secretary Sajid Javid has told people to continue with Christmas parties – but to take a lateral flow Covid test prior to keep others safe.

The Daily Star also carries a health story, with the paper reporting a study has found having a bushy beard “means you’re three times less likely to be carrying the MRSA superbug”.

The Daily Mirror continues its coverage of Christmas parties allegedly celebrated at No 10 last year despite restrictions being in place at the time.

And the Financial Times reports Washington has delayed a deal to lift UK steel tariffs over London’s threats to change post-Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland.