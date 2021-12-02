Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US steel tariffs link to Northern Ireland Protocol a ‘false narrative’ – Government

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 1:12 pm
Penny Mordaunt described the claims as a ‘false narrative’ (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Penny Mordaunt described the claims as a 'false narrative' (David Mirzoeff/PA)

American tariffs on British steel are not linked to the renegotiation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a minister has said.

Trade minister Penny Mordaunt told the Commons that the link was a “false narrative”.

Her comments came after reports the US is delaying talks to remove steel and aluminium tariffs put in place by Donald Trump because of concerns over how the UK is handling negotiations with the EU over trade in Northern Ireland.

The SNP asked if the Government was happy with “America keeping control” while Labour accused chief negotiator Lord Frost of “bungling” the talks over changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

SNP MP Angus Brendan MacNeil (Na h-Eileanan an Iar) asked the Government if it welcomed “America keeping control” after a report in the Financial Times said “as far as a trade deal America wouldn’t lift the steel tariffs if the UK violates Article 16”.

Trade minister Penny Mordaunt said that story “might be true in terms of how some people in the United States feel but it is a false narrative”.

She added: “These are two entirely separate issues. The Secretary of State (Anne-Marie Trevelyan) will be discussing the issue of steel and other matters next week with her opposite numbers in the United States. But we don’t do ourselves any favours if we perpetuate these false narratives.

“They are entirely separate issues and, again, I would encourage he and his party to start talking about what the UK has done to protect peace on the island of Ireland, our reasonable request to the EU and he might like to also talk to his American friends about what the EU has done to disrupt that, including triggering Article 16 on the most sensitive of goods: vaccines.”

Labour shadow trade minister Gareth Thomas told the Commons: “Free trade negotiations with the US are vital to lifting Donald Trump’s tariffs on British steel and aluminium exports, which in turn are crucial to protecting jobs and businesses in communities across our country.

“Given that the US has already agreed to lift tariffs on many EU steel products, if we are to get a level playing field for our firms and our workers, might it not be time for Lord Frost to be given a little help to stop bungling discussions with the EU so this vital US-UK trade deal can be sorted?”

International trade minister Ranil Jayawardena replied: “The truth is America’s unjustified tariffs on steel and aluminium and derivatives imports from the UK are unfair and unnecessary.”

International Trade Secretary Ms Trevelyan told MPs a “good deal” with the US is “better than a quick deal”, adding: “We are here when the US are ready to continue those discussions.”

The protocol is designed to prevent a hard border with the Republic of Ireland but means that goods coming to Northern Ireland from the mainland UK need to undergo checks.

Joe Biden’s administration in Washington has warned that peace on the island of Ireland must not be endangered by changes to UK-EU trading arrangements.

