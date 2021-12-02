Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

B&B owner ‘loses livelihood’ after power cuts from Storm Arwen cost him £1,500

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 3:52 pm
Downing Street have confirmed that 19,500 UK homes are still without power (PA)
Downing Street have confirmed that 19,500 UK homes are still without power (PA)

A bed and breakfast owner from Bell Busk in the Yorkshire Dales has described how Storm Arwen has “taken his livelihood away” after losing £1,500 in revenue due to the power cuts this week.

The 100mph winds hit the UK last Friday. Nearly a week on, 19,500 homes are still without power as a result of the extensive damage caused.

Rob Marchant told the PA news agency he had to cancel all scheduled guests after he lost electricity at The Old Station Bed and Breakfast on Friday evening.

“I’ve had to cancel all the business, it’s cost us £1,500 in revenue,” Mr Marchant said.

“I’ve been frustrated (and ) I’m made all the poorer because it’s taken a week and a half, and my livelihood away.

“You wouldn’t want to go to a bed and breakfast that has no heat, no light, no hot water, no food.”

Mr Marchant’s power was finally switched back on at around 1pm on Thursday.

He added: “Now we don’t have anything to feed our guests with – I’ve got to now go and restock all of the (food), everything that we’ve got rotten in our fridge and freezer… so not only have I lost the revenue, I’ve lost the ability to feed them (guests).

“We’ve had to cancel all (guests) this weekend as well.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said a further 7,949 homes had had power restored since Wednesday – meaning 98% of the 950,000 homes originally affected now have electricity.

Rain, sleet and snow fell in south-western parts of the UK on Thursday, while wintry showers have affected the north and east.

The Met Office said the showers would be confined to Norfolk later on Thursday, with gales easing along the North Sea coast.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal