Virgin Media hit by TV service outage

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 4:15 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 6:58 pm
Virgin Media has been hit with a service issue caused by a ‘major power outage’ (PA)
Virgin Media has been hit with a service issue caused by a “major power outage” that has left thousands of customers unable to access TV channels, with some also reporting broadband issues.

The company said it has engineers working to fix it as soon as possible but has warned customers that “temporary disruption” could continue as it brought channels back online.

According to service status website DownDetector, customers began reporting issues just after 11am on Thursday, with more than 18,000 reports of issues with Virgin Media TV logged by the site.

In a statement on its Twitter page, the firm said: “We’re aware of an issue currently affecting TV services and are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

An additional statement on its website said: “Engineers are on site working to restore TV services after a major power outage.

“We are currently attempting to restore more channels. As we do this, it may mean customers temporarily lose access to previously restored channels.

“We recognise this is frustrating for customers and apologise again for the inconvenience caused.

“We are doing everything we can to get services back as quickly as possible.”

Responding further to customers on Twitter, Virgin Media said it did not have a precise completion time for the fix, but was “working towards having this resolved this afternoon”.

In an update at 6pm, the company said it was still working to restore TV services.

