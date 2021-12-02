Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Afghan boy, 11, who went missing from London is found in Bristol

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 4:39 pm
A young boy from Afghanistan who was reported missing from Deptford has been found “safe and well”, police said (Nick Ansell/PA Archive)
A young boy from Afghanistan who went missing less than a month after arriving in the UK has been found some 120 miles from where he was last seen.

Mohammed Khan was located “safe and well in the Bristol area” on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 11-year-old had been reported missing from Deptford, south London, two days earlier.

His first language is Pashto and he speaks very little English.

He had last been seen at around 4pm on Tuesday, after he left the address where he had been staying to play football in a nearby park.

Officers were called when he did not return.

Met detectives launched a high-risk missing persons investigation and appealed to the public to help find him.

After finding him on Thursday, the force thanked the media and the public for sharing the appeal.

