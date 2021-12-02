Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
People can snog who they wish, Javid says

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 6:49 pm
Health Secretary Sajid Javid (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Health Secretary has revealed it is a “Javid family tradition” to kiss his wife under the mistletoe, as he said it had nothing to do with the Government who people chose to kiss.

Sajid Javid said that “people can snog who they wish” this Christmas, after a minister had advised against locking lips to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Javid told ITV News: “People can snog who they wish. I’ll certainly be kissing my wife under the mistletoe – it’s a Javid family tradition.

Coronavirus – Thu Dec 2, 2021
Health Secretary Sajid Javid speaks to the media following a visit to Abbey Vaccine Centre in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It’s got nothing to do with the Government who you kiss or anything like that. But the only thing is just – there’s guidance already out there – just be cautious and enjoy yourselves.”

On Wednesday, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey told ITV’s Peston programme that “we should all be trying to enjoy the Christmas ahead of us”.

But she said “snogging under the mistletoe” should be avoided with “people you don’t already know”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer earlier said: “I don’t think it’s the role of Government to dictate who people can kiss or not kiss, and I was quite surprised to see that suggestion come out of Government.

“I think it just demonstrates how they’re (at) sixes and nines if that’s what they’re now discussing.”

The discussion comes after reports of Christmas parties being cancelled amid concern over the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

But the Prime Minister said on Thursday it was unnecessary to cancel holiday events or for people to change their behaviour, outside of the new measures set out on mask-wearing and self-isolation.

Earlier, business minister George Freeman said he hadn’t been kissed under the mistletoe “for years”.

Speaking to LBC he said: “We’re trying not to tell everyone who they should kiss or where they should go.

“I think Therese Coffey was making the point that we’re all going to have to exercise some common sense and I think the British public know that, in the end, it is up to all of us.

“If we can prevent the virus from spreading, we’ll all be able to enjoy more freedoms and that’s why we have taken the steps we have.”

