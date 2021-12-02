Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Dozens of maskless passengers hit with £200 fines after rule reinstated

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 10:49 pm
Passengers wearing masks travelling via Waterloo station in London (James Manning/PA)
Dozens of maskless passengers have been fined as compulsory face coverings were reinstated.

Face coverings become mandatory again on public transport from Tuesday amid rising concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Dozens of people were fined for not wearing masks (PA)
Dozens of people were fined for not wearing masks (PA)

Some 152 people in London were ordered to pay a £200 fine on Tuesday, according to Transport for London (TfL).

Another 125 were asked to leave TfL services, and 127 were prevented from boarding a service or entering a TfL station.

Meanwhile TfL said its staff reminded more than 5,100 people to cover their faces on its bus, Tube and rail network.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) previously raised concerns that train workers would be left to deal with angry passengers who do not want to wear face masks.

General secretary Mick Lynch said on Sunday that more resources were needed to police the use of face coverings.

