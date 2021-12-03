Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Otters separated from mothers during storms start life in new riverside home

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 12:05 am
Buddy and Holly were rescued by the RSPCA in spring 2020 when the cubs were separated from their mothers during bad weather (RSPCA/PA)
Buddy and Holly were rescued by the RSPCA in spring 2020 when the cubs were separated from their mothers during bad weather (RSPCA/PA)

Two otters who were separated from their mothers during storms when they were cubs are starting life in a new home.

Buddy and Holly were rescued by the RSPCA in spring 2020 when they were separated from their mothers during bad weather.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts to reunite the cubs with their mothers, the otters were admitted to the RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Hospital, in Cheshire.

Otters new home
Buddy and Holly were rescued by the RSPCA in spring 2020 when the cubs were separated from their mothers during bad weather (RSPCA/PA)

After 15 months of rehabilitation the now-adult otters and are ready for release back into the wild.

A Yorkshire Water site on the banks of the River Ouse, in Yorkshire, has been selected as their new habitat.

The two otters, who are now both now about 16 months old, will be kept in an enclosure at a Yorkshire Water site while they get used to their new surroundings.

After 10 days, they will be released and able to explore their new home on the river bank.

Otters Buddy and Holly
The otters have been given a new home beside the River Ouse in Yorkshire (RSPCA/PA)

Rob Scrivens, of the RSPCA, said “We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with Yorkshire Water and WildAid to relocate Buddy and Holly to Yorkshire.

“We have worked with Yorkshire Water to identify the best habitats available. The River Ouse in this location will be a great home for them to live long and happy lives.”

Sarah Mason, trustee of charity WildAid and strategic change manager for Yorkshire Water, said: “At Yorkshire Water we’re passionate about protecting and enhancing the environment we operate in.

“I’m so pleased that Buddy and Holly will be joining us at one of our sites.

“The River Ouse will be a great place for the otters to call home.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal