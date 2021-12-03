Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Third of upskirting offenders behind 'other serious sexual crimes'

By Press Association
December 3, 2021
Upskirting prosecutions have more than doubled in the second year since the laws came into force (Jane Barlow/PA)

At least a third of upskirting offenders are also committing other serious sexual crimes, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

A total of 46 men and a teenage boy were prosecuted for 128 offences under the Voyeurism (Offences) Act between April 1 2020 and June 30 2021.

The CPS said analysis showed 15 of the men were also charged with other sexual crimes at the same time – including child abuse, sexual assault, extreme pornography and other voyeurism offences.

Upskirting prosecutions have more than doubled in the second year since the laws came into force. In the previous 12-month period, after the legislation was introduced on April 12 2019, there were 16 prosecutions for 47 offences.

Shops, particularly supermarkets, “remain by far the most common location for upskirting to take place”, the CPS said, accounting for 36% of offences since last spring.

The majority of other areas where crimes took place included in streets and parks, on public transport, in train and bus stations or at bus stops, and on escalators on the London Underground.

There were 16 offences where victims were identified as teenage girls, including pupils in school uniforms.

The CPS report said: “The evidence also shows some men are taking extensive measures to capture images and videos of women without their consent, hiding cameras in shoes or shopping baskets and using photography apps.”

Campaigner Gina Martin said upskirting was part of a “wider continuum of violence” and can often be “gateway behaviour to more violent forms of assault, or a habitual assault that runs parallel”, adding: “The Voyeurism Act has shown us that every report is critical because you are holding an offender to account, but in many cases a repeat and violent offender, too.”

Siobhan Blake, who leads CPS work on sexual offence prosecutions, said: “Despite strict social distancing guidelines over past 18 months, it seems offenders have not been deterred from violating women’s privacy in a most degrading manner as they go about their daily lives.

“These are disturbing patterns of behaviour.”

She urged victims and witnesses to report upskirting to the police, adding: “Not only will the CPS treat your complaint seriously, you may also be helping to protect the public from dangerous sexual predators.”

The data to June 2021 covers completed prosecutions – where a case has ended in a conviction or has been withdrawn – and does not include cases with trials or sentencing outstanding. The CPS said there are likely to be “many more live prosecutions” in the system.

