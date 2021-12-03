Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

What the papers say – December 3

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 6:26 am
The nation’s Friday papers are led by the upcoming sentencing of Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes over the death of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The Daily Telegraph reports stepmother Tustin was convicted of murdering the defenceless boy, who had been subjected to a campaign of “evil” abuse, while Hughes, her partner and Arthur’s father, was found guilty of manslaughter.

The story is also carried by the Daily Mail and The Sun, with both papers questioning how the child’s abuse went unnoticed by authorities.

Elsewhere, The Times says experts believe a third jab “massively” strengthens the body’s defences against Covid-19.

The Daily Mirror calls on the Government to make up their mind on Christmas restrictions, while the Daily Express leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s dismissal of “doom-monger” calls to scrap festivities.

Metro reports 152 people were fined for not wearing masks on public transport on the first day of new rules to fight the Omnicorn variant coming into force.

Usage of the NHS Covid app has fallen sharply since the summer “pingdemic”, according to the i.

Meanwhile, The Guardian leads with the Unite union, the Labour party’s biggest financial backer, cutting political donations to the party.

“Why has Britain abandoned us?” is the headline on The Independent, as the paper dedicates its front page to Syrians who are still waiting years after being told the UK would take them in.

The Daily Star says Britain is facing a Santa shortage.

And the Financial Times reports Saudi Arabia has agreed to raise its oil supply following a “charm offensive” by US President Joe Biden’s administration.

