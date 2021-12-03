Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No police investigation into Charles’s ex-aide over cash for honours claims

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 9:48 am
Michael Fawcett was the most trusted aide of the Prince of Wales (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police have not launched an investigation into the Prince of Wales’s former most trusted aide over cash for honours claims, but will consider further evidence if it becomes available, the country’s top officer said.

Dame Cressida Dick said the Metropolitan Police had made “initial inquiries” after receiving a letter regarding Michael Fawcett, who resigned as the Prince’s Foundation’s chief executive after a string of allegations.

Ex-Liberal Democrat MP Norman Baker previously wrote to the force asking the commissioner to launch a criminal probe.

Michael Fawcett resigned as chief executive of one of Charles’ charities amid an alleged cash for honours scandal (David Cheskin/PA)

Asked for an update during an LBC radio phone-in on Friday, Dame Cressida said: “We have received a letter, as you say, we have been making some initial inquiries. We have not launched an investigation. If people out there have further material for us we will of course look at that, if there’s further evidence.

“But at this stage, having considered the letter, made some initial inquiries and examined relevant legislation, some of which is in 1925 and some of which is the new bribery act, we have not launched an investigation.”

A probe into fundraising practices was ordered by the Prince’s Foundation and carried out independently by auditing firm Ernst & Young.

Its conclusion, released on Thursday, found that Mr Fawcett co-ordinated with “fixers” over honours nominations for a Saudi billionaire donor to the foundation.

He was also involved in directing money from the donor’s foundation to another charity, of which Charles was previously patron, it was revealed.

The findings will be shared with the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR), which is examining dealings at the foundation.

Mr Fawcett resigned in November amid claims he promised to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz – a donor to the Prince’s Foundation.

