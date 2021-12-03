Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Wicked’ stepmother and ‘pitiless’ father jailed for killing six-year-old Arthur

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 2:06 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 3:59 pm
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was killed by his stepmother Emma Tustin and father Thomas Hughes (West Midlands Police/PA)
A “wicked” stepmother has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years for cruelly abusing, poisoning and murdering her partner’s six-year-old son.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of “evil” Emma Tustin.

The 32-year-old fatally assaulted the youngster with severe force in the hallway of her home in Cranmore Road, Solihull, on June 16 2020. He died in hospital the following day.

Tustin was unanimously convicted of Arthur’s murder after an eight-week trial at Coventry Crown Court, with the boy’s “pitiless” father, Thomas Hughes, found guilty of his manslaughter, after encouraging the killing.

The 29-year-old was jailed for 21 years, at the pair’s sentencing hearing on Friday.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes with his father, Thomas Hughes, and stepmother, Emma Tustin (West Midlands Police/Family handout/PA)

It emerged at their trial that Arthur had been seen by social workers just two months before his death, after concerns were raised by his paternal grandmother, Joanne Hughes, but they concluded there were “no safeguarding concerns”.

In her victim impact statement, which she read in court ahead of the sentencing, Ms Hughes said Arthur, as a “happy, contented, thriving seven-year-old”, would “be alive today” had her son not met Tustin.

The secondary school teacher added: “It is also clear that Arthur was failed by the very authorities that we, as a society, are led to believe are there to ensure the safety of everyone.”

As the hearing began, Mr Justice Mark Wall QC said Tustin had been taken to court for her sentencing but had “refused to come up” to the dock.

He started by saying that the trial had been “without doubt one of the most distressing and disturbing cases I have had to deal with”.

Jailing the pair, he said: “This cruel and inhuman treatment of Arthur was a deliberate decision by you to brush off his cries for help as naughtiness.”

Addressing Tustin, who he said had made a “calculated” decision to kill, he said: “You are a manipulative woman who will tell any lie, and shift the blame on to anyone, to save your own skin.”

He added: “You wanted Thomas Hughes so he could provide for you and your own children but did not want to be troubled by Arthur any longer.”

The judge called Hughes’ “encouragement” of his girlfriend’s actions “chilling”.

He added: “You were Arthur’s father, in a position of trust, and bore primary responsibility for protecting him.

“He was extremely vulnerable and you lied to his school in last days of Arthur’s life to protect both you and Ms Tustin.”

