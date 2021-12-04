Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Man charged with murder of woman in Liverpool house

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 2:44 am Updated: December 4, 2021, 7:00 am
Malak Adabzadeh, known as Katy, who was found dead in a house in Stoneycroft, Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)
Malak Adabzadeh, known as Katy, who was found dead in a house in Stoneycroft, Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)

A man has been charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman whose body was found at a house in Liverpool.

Emergency services were called to The Green at about 4.55pm on November 25 to reports Malak Adabzadeh had been found in a house in Stoneycroft, Merseyside Police said in a statement.

Ms Adabzadeh – who the force said was Iranian, lived in the area and was also known as Katy – was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as head trauma.

Police said Mohammad Ureza Azizi, 57, of The Green, Stoneycroft, was charged with her murder on Friday.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man from Stoneycroft and a 46-year-old man from Norris Green, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain on bail with conditions.

– Anyone with information should contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with the reference 21000820292.

