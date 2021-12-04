Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – December 4

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 4:26 am
What the papers say – December 4 (PA)

The national papers focus on coronavirus developments, political machinations and Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

The i weekend cites health chiefs as saying half of the UK’s early cases of the Omicron variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 occurred in people who had already received two vaccine doses.

Ministers have been told there is no time to wait for research on the new variant and they must act now to prevent a “very significant” wave of infections that risks overwhelming the NHS, according to The Guardian.

Concerns over Omicron have prompted a wave of Christmas party cancellations in a blow to the hospitality sector, reports FT Weekend.

In another pandemic-related development, The Independent says a billionaire Tory donor’s company claimed millions of pounds’ worth of taxpayer-funded furlough money after recording a £75 million profit.

The Daily Telegraph has been informed pestering women in the street or in pubs and making lewd comments to them could become a criminal offence following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Boris Johnson is quoted in the Daily Mail as saying ministers will leave “absolutely no stone unturned” to establish what went wrong in the case of murdered six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The Times has learnt Chancellor Rishi Sunak is preparing to cut income tax by 2p in the pound or to slash VAT rates before the next election.

The Daily Star reports “tall actors” are taking the jobs of those with drawfism in Christmas plays and pantomimes.

And Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood appeared in an advertisement that broke “strict” BBC rules, according to the Daily Mirror.

