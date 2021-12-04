Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Romance fraudster conned victims out of thousands and targeted dying woman

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 2:14 pm
Osagie Aigbonohan (Handout/PA)
Osagie Aigbonohan (Handout/PA)

A romance fraudster conned a victim out of thousands of pounds and targeted hundreds of others including a terminally ill woman, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Osagie Aigbonohan, 40, originally from Lagos, Nigeria, used a number of aliases to contact women online through dating and social media sites, and in one case cheated a woman out of nearly £10,000, the agency said.

Detectives said Aigbonohan operated under the name Tony Eden when he struck up a 10-month relationship with the victim last year via a dating site before persuading her to lend him money to buy machinery for his business overseas.

The NCA said the victim made nine transfers into accounts held under fake identities, with the money eventually making its way into a personal account held by Aigbonohan, which he used for everyday spending.

Data extracted from his phone showed he received money from at least eight other victims and had been in contact with over 670 people, the agency said.

The force disclosed one of the women targeted was terminally ill, with Aigbonohan continuing to pursue her even after she died.

When Officers arrested Aigbonohan in July 2021, he was found carrying a false driver’s license and had no legal right to be in the UK, having overstayed his visa from two years ago.

Records showed that despite living in Abbey Wood, London, he’d spent victims’ money in locations across London, Manchester and Glasgow, the NCA said.

The agency also stated that when officers conducted a search of his home address, they found shoes bought with store vouchers that could be linked back to one of the victims.

The NCA said Aigbonohan appeared before Southwark Crown Court on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to charges relating to fraud and money laundering.

He will remain in custody until he is sentenced at the same court on January 14 2022.

Dominic Mugan, NCA operations manager, said: “Romance fraud is a particularly cruel crime that impacts victims both emotionally and financially, with victims often feeling like they’re the ones to blame.

“Aigbonohan showed total disregard for the victims in this case and was happy to commit further fraud by moving money between various fraudulently held accounts.

“It’s possible that he contacted more people than we know about. If you think you may have been a victim, or may be a victim in a similar case, we would urge you to report the details to Action Fraud.”

