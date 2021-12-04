Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prince of Wales hosts hedgelaying event at Highgrove estate

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 4:20 pm
The Prince of Wales at the Patron’s Day of hedgelaying event at the Highgrove estate (Peter Nicholls/PA)
The Prince of Wales has presented awards at the National Hedgelaying Society’s Patron’s Day event at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

Around 50 hedgelayers took part in the competition at the prince’s private residence on Saturday.

Charles, who is the society’s patron, hosted the hedgelayers at a reception before handing out the awards.

Hedgelaying is the craft of maintaining hedges.

The Prince of Wales arrives to host the hedgelaying event (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The hedges were laid out in a variety of styles – including Welsh Style, Midlands style, and the South of England style. There are 11 styles of hedgelaying across the UK.

Hedges are an important part of the UK’s ecosystem, offering homes to native birds and animals.

However, more than half of the UK’s hedgerows have been lost since the end of World War Two.

The Prince of Wales makes a speech at the event (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Earlier this week, Charles was in Barbados, where he represented the UK at a ceremony that saw the island nation become a republic and end the Queen’s role as head of state.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police said that officers will not open an investigation into the prince’s former most trusted aide, Michael Fawcett, over cash for honours claims.

Dame Cressida Dick said the Met had made “initial inquiries” after receiving a letter from Ex-Liberal Democrat MP Norman Baker asking the commissioner to launch a criminal probe into Mr Fawcett.

However, after reviewing the relevant legislation, the force had decided not to open an investigation.

Mr Fawcett resigned in November amid claims he promised to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz – a donor to the Prince’s foundation.

