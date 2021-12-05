Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Thousands of homes still without power 10 days after Storm Arwen

By Press Association
December 5, 2021, 11:10 am Updated: December 5, 2021, 11:42 am
Armed forces personnel were still providing support to civil-authorities and conducting door-to-door checks on vulnerable people on Sunday morning (Sergeant Benjamin Maher RLC/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA)
Armed forces personnel were still providing support to civil-authorities and conducting door-to-door checks on vulnerable people on Sunday morning (Sergeant Benjamin Maher RLC/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA)

Thousands of homes in the UK are still without power more than a week after Storm Arwen.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) said that 4,025 homes were still waiting to be reconnected as of Sunday morning.

This is down from 4,700 homes on Saturday night.

The majority of the impacted homes are in the north-east of England, the ENA added.

Members of the armed forces check on overhead power cables (Danny Lawson/PA)
Members of the armed forces check on overhead power cables (Danny Lawson/PA)

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to survey the damage from Storm Arwen in Durham this afternoon.

It comes after gusts of between 35-50 miles per hour battered the country overnight on Saturday, with temperatures plummeting to below zero in parts of Scotland.

Meanwhile, the Met Office predicts further wet and windy weather heading into next week, with poor weather conditions continuing in areas already impacted by Storm Arwen.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said: “It will be a relatively nice day today, but overnight tonight it will be windy.

“Temperatures, with the wind and cloud cover, should stay up tonight.

“That should help things a little bit, but we are expecting some more changeable and unsettled weather.

“This unsettled weather isn’t going to help areas that have been impacted by Storm Arwen too much.”

Winter weather Dec 4th 2021
Boris Johnson said he had held calls with those leading the response to Storm Arwen (Ministry of Defence/PA)

Stewart Sexton, from Alnwick in Northumberland, is on day 10 without power.

“Yesterday we had confirmation that it would be on by close of play today”, the 57-year-old told the PA news agency.

“NPG (Northern Powergrid) even called us back to say yes – confirmed – back on the 5th.

“However, it’s blowing 40mph with rain here today so that confirmation is highly unlikely, if not impossible.”

The Ministry of Defence told PA that 297 personnel from the British Army and Royal Marines were still providing support to civil authorities and conducting door-to-door checks on vulnerable people on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Boris Johnson said he had held calls with those leading the response to Storm Arwen and the Government is ready to further support the recovery work “in any way we can”.

The long delays have prompted energy regulator Ofgem to warn it will take enforcement action against network companies which failed to restore power to customers quickly enough.

It has also agreed with firms to lift the £700 cap on compensation which could be offered to those stuck without power.

The change will allow those affected to claim £70 for each 12-hour period they have no electricity, are an initial £70 for the first 48 hours’ of any cut.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]