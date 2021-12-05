Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Santas gather across the UK for festive charity runs

By Press Association
December 5, 2021, 12:52 pm
Participants taking part in the Liverpool Santa Dash in Liverpool in aid of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital (Jason Roberts/PA)
Thousands of runners across the UK have donned their festive outfits to take part in charity Santa runs, after events last year were cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Liverpool’s 5k run is now in its 18th year, and more than 5,000 Santas braved temperatures of 5C to raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

In addition to the runners, dogs dressed in red and inflatable dinosaurs wrapped in tinsel were spotted at the event.

Marlow Santa Fun Run
Runners take part in a Santa run in Marlow, Buckinghamshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

Betty, a four-year-old patient at Alder Hey, was the official starter for the run, and was joined by Jamie Carragher, one of the charity’s ambassadors.

Carragher was treated at Alder Hey’s neonatal ward for the first six weeks of his life.

The charity recently launched a £2.5 million appeal to help develop a state-of-the-art unit for newborn babies and their families.

Liverpool Santa Dash
Inflatable dinosaurs wrapped in tinsel at Liverpool’s run (Jason Roberts/PA)

The Santas set off at 9.30am and ran through the Royal Albert Dock before crossing the finish line at Liverpool Town Hall.

Liverpool Santa Dash
A dog waits at the Santa run in Liverpool (Jason Roberts/PA)

So-called Santa Dashes also took place in Marlow, Chester, Cardiff, and Watford.

To donate to Alder Hey Children’s Charity’s campaign, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/santadashah

