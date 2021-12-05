Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

Dogs ranging from Afghans to Chihuahuas attend Scrooge-themed pageant

By Press Association
December 5, 2021, 4:41 pm
Dolly the Chihuahua, during the Victorian Christmas themed Furbabies Dog Pageant (Danny Lawson/PA)
Dolly the Chihuahua, during the Victorian Christmas themed Furbabies Dog Pageant (Danny Lawson/PA)

Dogs and their owners from across the UK have taken part in a Christmas-themed pageant in West Yorkshire, with the dogs being judged on their festive outfits.

The theme for this year’s Furbabies Pageant, in Collingham, was Ebenezer Scrooge from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Furbabies Dog Pageant
Mia the cocker spaniel, who won first place in the Queen Bell category (Danny Lawson/PA)

The event’s director, 65-year-old Philip Hodgkins from Leeds, told the PA news agency that people and their dogs had travelled from as far afield as Portsmouth to attend the event.

He added that approximately 90 dogs had come along. “There are all different breeds, from Afghan hounds, right down to Chihuahuas.”

Furbabies Dog Pageant
An owner walks her dog down the red carpet at Collingham Memorial Hall (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We’ve got pugs, we’ve got Chihuahuas, we’ve got beagles, we’ve got Afghans, we’ve got springer spaniels, we’ve got whippets… we’ve got everything”, he said.

Mr Hodgkins and his team of volunteers organised the event, which was first held in 2019.

Furbabies Dog Pageant
Barney the beagle, dressed as a Victorian chimney sweep (Danny Lawson/PA)

The pageant sees dogs dressed according to the theme, with the outfits assessed by a team of judges.

“They come and parade up and down the red carpet, in front of some judges, and the judges judge them as they see fit”, Mr Hodgkins explains.

Furbabies Dog Pageant
People and their dogs came from as far afield as Portsmouth to attend the event (Danny Lawson/PA)

