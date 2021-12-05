Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Man arrested on suspicion of making or possessing explosive substance in Derby

By Press Association
December 5, 2021, 8:08 pm Updated: December 5, 2021, 11:04 pm
A bomb squad is at the scene (Peter Byrne/PA)
A man has been arrested on suspicion of making or possessing an explosive substance in Derby, as more than 50 houses were evacuated in the area.

The military is at the scene after officers carried out a warrant in King Alfred Street, Normanton, at about 11.30am on Sunday.

A man has been arrested and remains in police custody, but there is no indication it is a terror-related incident, Derbyshire Police said.

A force statement read: “The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on site and a number of houses are currently being evacuated in King Alfred Street, Monk Street and Wolfa Street.

“Residents are asked to stay away from the area and those evacuated will be contacted when it is safe to return to their homes.”

In a later update, the force said the incident is likely to continue into the evening as officers work with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

The force said residents are being housed in temporary accommodation overnight due to the cordon remaining in place.

It continued: “The force is liaising with Derby City Council to help those who require temporary accommodation while they are currently unable to access their homes.

“Residents who have been evacuated will be contacted once it is safe to return.”

Chief Superintendent Tracy Lewis said: “I would first like to thank everyone for their support and understanding during today’s incident.

“At the forefront of our minds is the safety of all those in the area as well as staff at the scene, and I know they are working hard to allow people back as quickly as it is safe to do so.

“I am also aware that people will be concerned due to the evacuation and I would like to reassure them that there is no indication at this time that this is a terror-related incident.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of making or possessing an explosive substance and officers from the force are continuing their enquiries into the incident.

“I would urge anyone who has any information that may be of interest to the investigation team to contact the force.”

The force later added: “Any residents who still require accommodation for this evening are asked to visit Bramblebrook Community Centre, Stockbrook Street, where they will find further information about rooms for the night.”

