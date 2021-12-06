Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – December 6

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 3:58 am
What the papers say – December 6 (PA)
What the papers say – December 6 (PA)

The papers are led by a warning from one of the designers of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as Dame Sarah Gilbert says the next pandemic could be “more lethal” than Covid.

The Guardian carries Dame Sarah’s comments, with the Oxford professor delivering the 44th prestigious Richard Dimbleby Lecture.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reports more than 300,000 housebound people are yet to receive their booster jab.

The i leads with backlash over the Government’s rule on mandatory pre-arrival tests for travellers.

The Independent carries a warning from a leading scientist who says the Government’s plan to sell off the UK’s vaccine manufacturing plant would leave the nation vulnerable to future Covid variants.

There are growing fears Christmas celebrations could trigger a spike in Covid cases into the new year, according to the Daily Mirror.

Elsewhere, The Times reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson is forming plans to allow ministers to throw out legal rulings they disagree with.

The Sun carries comments from the grandfather of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who has said the couple behind his murder “must never see the light of day again”.

Metro leads with a new “weather bomb” due to hit the UK in the wake of Storm Arwen.

The Duke of Sussex has denied involvement in cash for honours claims and said he “severed ties” with a Saudi billionaire donor to the Prince of Wales’ charity six years ago, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express reports EU rules on red tape are set to be axed in a “boost” to Britain’s firms.

The Financial Times leads with the chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group unveiling a new strategy aimed at expanding the firm’s ambitions in property, wealth and commercial and investment banking.

And the Daily Star takes a sideways view of Justice Secretary Dominic Raab’s comments that crime committed a year ago do not need to be investigated.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal