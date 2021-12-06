Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man who killed ex-girlfriend admits attempted murder of second person

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 12:53 pm
The scene near the Diglis footbridge, where Christina Rowe’s body was recovered from the River Severn (Matthew Cooper/PA)
A man who previously admitted killing his ex-girlfriend at her home before dumping her body in a river has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder another person.

Charles Byrne had already admitted the manslaughter of Christina Rowe, on the grounds of diminished responsibility, between February 9 and 10 2021, at a court hearing on June 1.

Ms Rowe’s body was found in the River Severn near the Diglis Bridge in Worcester.

The 25-year-old appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Monday, where he admitted attempting to kill another person, between the same dates in February, on what was to be the first day of his trial.

Christina Rowe’s body was found in the River Severn near the Diglis footbridge in Worcester (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Byrne, formerly of Waterworks Road, Worcester, but now a patient at high-security Ashworth Hospital, appeared in the dock flanked by four guards, speaking only to confirm his identity and enter a plea.

As he did so, his barrister, Gurdeep Garcha QC, read the basis on which Byrne had entered his plea.

Mr Garcha said: “May I read into record… the basis of plea.

“The defendant pleads guilty on the following basis:

“He was seriously mentally unwell at time of the incident, as referenced in medical evidence.”

He added that the “intent to kill” had been formed in a “fleeting” moment.

Adjourning the case for sentencing, Mr Justice Edward Pepperall QC said: “The resolution of these matters will be of enormous importance to Miss Rowe’s family.

“Whilst important that time be allowed for this to be done properly, it is also important there’s some certainty as to when the case comes back to court.”

Addressing Byrne, he said: “I must adjourn this matter for sentence because it is acknowledged by both the prosecution and defence in this case that you are psychiatrically unwell.

“Therefore, it is necessary I can properly take account of the true extent and nature of your psychiatric condition before I pass sentence.

“There will therefore be some delay in order so the defence and prosecution can properly investigate your mental health.

“Simply because I am adjourning the case for the benefit of psychiatric reports should not lead you or anybody else in court to assume I am minded to make psychiatric disposal of this case.

“All options plainly remain open to me when I sentence you next year.”

Byrne, who was remanded back into the care of Ashworth Hospital, will be sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on March 25 2022.

