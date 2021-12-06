Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Molly Russell coroner challenges social media firms to help make internet safer

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 3:40 pm
The coroner overseeing the inquest of schoolgirl Molly Russell has challenged social media companies to help “make the internet a safer place”.

Andrew Walker made the remark during a hearing ahead of a week-long inquest examining the circumstances in which the 14-year-old died, and whether algorithms used by social media giants to keep users hooked may have contributed to her death.

Molly, from Harrow in north-west London, is known to have viewed material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide before ending her life in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.

At the end of an hour-long pre-inquest review at Barnet Coroner’s Court on Monday, senior coroner Mr Walker said: “We are going to have to look at some solutions to the problems identified (in the inquest).

“And I would like everyone to turn their minds to how we make … the internet a safer place for those using it, and how the information can be better controlled.”

Molly Russell, 14, who took her own life in November 2017 (Family handout/PA)

He added: “The earlier the parties turn their minds to that matter, the better solutions we may have in due course.”

The coroner extended his condolences to Molly’s family, and, addressing Ian Russell, Molly’s father, who was present, added: “It’s been a very long journey we have been on to this point, but finally we can see an end point to this journey.”

Mr Russell, who set up the suicide prevention charity the Molly Rose Foundation following his daughter’s death, replied: “Thank you.”

Social media giant Facebook has now been granted “interested party” (IP) status, which allows someone to ask questions of witnesses, receive copies of the evidence, and make submissions to the coroner.

A pre-inquest review previously heard how a huge volume of “pretty dreadful” Instagram posts had been disclosed to the investigation by its parent company.

Another pre-inquest review has been listed for early next year, before the full hearings in April.

