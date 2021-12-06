Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Epstein ‘wired more than 30 million dollars to Maxwell over eight years’

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 11:52 pm
Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defence table (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defence table (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell received more than 30 million US dollars (£22.6 million) from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein over a period of eight years, a court has heard.

Documents presented to the Federal court in the Southern District of New York showed 7.4 million dollars of the money received by Maxwell was spent on a green helicopter.

Transactions on JP Morgan bank statements from either Epstein’s accounts or his company accounts showed 30.7 million dollars was transferred to Maxwell between 1999 and 2007.

Ghislaine Maxwell court case
Jeffrey Epstein standing in front of a private plane (US Department of Justice)

Executive director at JP Morgan, Patrick McHugh, explained various elements of bank statements to the the trial jury on Monday, including a single 18.3 million dollars wire transfer to Maxwell from Epstein in October 1999.

Mr McHugh also confirmed Epstein sent a further five million dollars to the defendant in September 2002.

The final transfer shown to the court was from an account that Epstein was the “beneficial owner” of, amounting to 7.4 million dollars.

Statements from Maxwell’s account showed the money was transferred to an account called Air Ghislaine Inc the same day, before 7,352,825 dollars was used to purchase a green helicopter from an account under the name Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation.

Defence counsel Christian Everdell asked Mr McHugh to confirm there was no evidence of foul play with the transactions – to which the witness replied by saying he had no way of knowing, but there did not appear to be.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal