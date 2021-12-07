Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fund to honour campaigning editor Sir Harry Evans will nurture reporting talent

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 12:04 am
A fund of five million dollars (£3.8m) has been set up in honour of the late journalist Sir Harry Evans to nurture the next generation of investigative reporters.

The news organisation Reuters, where Sir Harry was once editor-at-large, and Durham University, where he studied, have launched a scheme to support new talent from around the world.

Sir Harry, who died last year at 92, was best known for the 10-year campaign by The Sunday Times to win compensation for the victims of the morning sickness drug Thalidomide, which had caused thousands of birth deformities.

The Sir Harry Evans Memorial Fund will create a fellowship in investigative journalism and an annual, agenda-setting forum.
 
The fellowship winner will have the opportunity to undertake a piece of investigative reporting from the Reuters newsroom, mentored by senior editors and supported by academic links at Durham University.

The annual forum will be held at Durham Castle and will see leading figures across media broadcasting and investigative journalism gather to discuss the future of reporting.

Tina Brown, Sir Harry’s widow and an acclaimed journalist, said: “Harry was a voracious truth-teller and champion of courageous journalism in every form.

“The thought that we are doing something in his legacy to make sure Harrys of the future – whatever and wherever their gender, background, or means – are nurtured into the profession is something which I know would have moved him greatly.” 
 

