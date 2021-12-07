Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – December 7

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 1:58 am
Claims about the evacuation of Afghanistan after the Taliban swept to power feature on many of Tuesday’s newspaper front pages (PA)
The front pages are led by a whistleblower’s claims that the Foreign Office failed to help many Afghans to escape after the Taliban swept to power.

The Guardian reports junior civil servant Raphael Marshall’s claims that Afghans were left to die due to UK red tape.

The Daily Mail says thousands of emails asking for help were opened but not dealt with while Foreign Office staff worked from home and refused overtime.

The Independent also reports the claims that tens of thousands of pleas for help went unanswered as then Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab failed to understand the severity of the situation.

Meanwhile, The Times says scientific advisers to the Government believe cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are doubling every three days in Britain.

The Daily Telegraph says that the Covid-19 booster campaign has failed to ramp up despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge that it would be accelerated.

While the i reports that further restrictions on socialising, transport and office working are unlikely unless Omicron is confirmed to be more dangerous than the Delta variant.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports claims that the Government covered up the fire risk of cladding for years before the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The Daily Express says a Bank of England warning over price rises will mean there is a challenging time ahead.

The Daily Star reports on research that suggests an injection made from grapes could lead to a longer life.

Metro leads on the trial of Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen, who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a British Airways flight. The Ryder Cup winner denies the allegation.

And the Financial Times says US regulators are stepping up scrutiny of so-called blank cheque company listings.

