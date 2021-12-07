Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Strictly’s silent dance named TV moment of the year

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 3:30 am Updated: December 7, 2021, 8:42 am
Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis performing on Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/PA)
Strictly’s 10 seconds of silence during a contemporary dance performance by Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice has been named as Heat magazine’s TV moment of the year.

The actor, who is the first deaf contestant in the show’s history, and her professional partner paused the music and danced in silence as a tribute to the deaf community.

Ayling-Ellis said the silent section had shown those watching how hard deaf people have to work every day while Pernice admitted he had found dancing without music challenging even for a few seconds.

The couple said they were “very grateful” that the dance that had meant so much to them both had received the accolade from Heat magazine in its annual Unmissables awards.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice with their awards for Heat magazine’s TV moment of the year (Heat/PA)

“This dance meant so much to us and we are so proud that we could show a glimpse into Rose’s world and represent the deaf community in this way,” they said.

“We will both remember this ‘unmissable moment’ forever.”

The awards, which are decided by a panel of experts, also saw accolades for It’s a Sin, which won TV drama of the year.

Years and Years singer Olly Alexander, who played Ritchie Tozer in the series, was named actor of the year.

Years and Years singer Olly Alexander was named actor of the year (Heat/PA)

It’s a Sin tells the story of a group of young friends living in London through the HIV/Aids crisis in the 1980s.

Its writer Russell T Davies said: “I’ve been making dramas for 30 years now and I don’t think anything will mean as much as this one – because of the people we lost, the people who survived, the people who fought and anyone who’s ever given money to this cause or helped in any way, it’s so amazing to have a chance to recognise that.

“On behalf of everyone, thank you very much. I’m delighted.”

Back to Life and Breeders star Daisy Haggard won actress of the year.

Other winners of the Unmissables awards:

TV and radio presenter – Richard Osman

TV comedy – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Comedian – Romesh Ranganathan

Podcast – Wolf And Owl (Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis)

TV binge – Sex Education (Netflix)

Soap (voted by readers) – Coronation Street

Reality TV show – Married At First Sight (E4)

TV entertainment show – Clarkson’s Farm (Amazon Prime)

Book – Taste by Stanley Tucci

Album – Not Your Muse by Celeste

Film – Promising Young Woman

– The latest issue of Heat magazine is on sale now.

