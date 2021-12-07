Booster jabs will be offered to all adults in Wales by end of January – minister

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wales’ health minister has said booster vaccinations will be offered to all eligible adults by the end of January.

Eluned Morgan MS confirmed people would still be called in priority order of age and vulnerability.

But she said it is really important people come forward when contacted to “extend their protection”.

NHS Wales is said to be giving more than 19,000 jabs a day after ramping up the booster programme in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Four cases of Omicron have so far been reported in the country.

The Welsh Government said it was aiming in the coming weeks to almost double the rate vaccinations are being administered to more than 200,000 a week.

Five million vaccines have so far been administered in Wales.

Health boards are again setting up more vaccination centres, including walk-in and drive-through clinics with longer opening hours.

Local government, fire services and students will then provide support to the clinics, and anyone wishing to volunteer to help the rollout are asked to visit the Government’s website for details on how to sign up.

Meanwhile, the minister said a request for assistance has been sent to the military.

Ms Morgan will hold a press conference on Tuesday with the deputy chief medical officer, Dr Gillian Richardson, about the progress of the Covid-19 vaccine booster rollout.

She said: “The vaccines become less effective over time so it’s really important that people come forward to have a booster when invited to extend their protection.

“Millions of people have accepted the vaccine, it has saved lives and helped prevent serious illness in tens of thousands of people.”

“Please wait until you are invited for your booster and prioritise your appointment over everything else to support the hard-working staff and volunteers at our vaccination centres, who will be spending a second festive period helping to keep Wales safe,” she added.

“With high levels of the Delta variant in the community and the emergence of the Omicron variant, you can continue to disrupt the transmission of the virus by wearing a face covering in indoor public places, getting tested, self-isolating when positive and getting vaccinated.”