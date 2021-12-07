Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Booster jabs will be offered to all adults in Wales by end of January – minister

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 11:09 am Updated: December 7, 2021, 11:20 am
A nurse prepares the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen (Jacob King/PA)
Wales’ health minister has said booster vaccinations will be offered to all eligible adults by the end of January.

Eluned Morgan MS confirmed people would still be called in priority order of age and vulnerability.

But she said it is really important people come forward when contacted to “extend their protection”.

NHS Wales is said to be giving more than 19,000 jabs a day after ramping up the booster programme in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Four cases of Omicron have so far been reported in the country.

The Welsh Government said it was aiming in the coming weeks to almost double the rate vaccinations are being administered to more than 200,000 a week.

Five million vaccines have so far been administered in Wales.

Eluned Morgan MS
Eluned Morgan MS has urged people to get vaccinated (PA

Health boards are again setting up more vaccination centres, including walk-in and drive-through clinics with longer opening hours.

Local government, fire services and students will then provide support to the clinics, and anyone wishing to volunteer to help the rollout are asked to visit the Government’s website for details on how to sign up.

Meanwhile, the minister said a request for assistance has been sent to the military.

Ms Morgan will hold a press conference on Tuesday with the deputy chief medical officer, Dr Gillian Richardson, about the progress of the Covid-19 vaccine booster rollout.

She said: “The vaccines become less effective over time so it’s really important that people come forward to have a booster when invited to extend their protection.

“Millions of people have accepted the vaccine, it has saved lives and helped prevent serious illness in tens of thousands of people.”

“Please wait until you are invited for your booster and prioritise your appointment over everything else to support the hard-working staff and volunteers at our vaccination centres, who will be spending a second festive period helping to keep Wales safe,” she added.

“With high levels of the Delta variant in the community and the emergence of the Omicron variant, you can continue to disrupt the transmission of the virus by wearing a face covering in indoor public places, getting tested, self-isolating when positive and getting vaccinated.”

