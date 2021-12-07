Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen opts for vibrant orange dress for virtual audience

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 1:36 pm
The Queen appears on a screen via video-link from Windsor Castle during a virtual audience with the Ambassador of Somalia, Abdulkadir Ahmed Kheyr Abdi (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Queen has held a virtual audience at Windsor Castle.

The 95-year-old head of state received the Ambassador of Somalia, Abdulkadir Ahmed Kheyr Abdi, who spoke to her via video-link from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The Queen could be seen on screen wearing a vibrant orange dress, pearl necklace and one of Queen Victoria’s diamond bow brooches.

The Queen appearing on screen during the virtual audience (Aaron Chown/PA)

She has been resting on doctors’ orders and only carrying out light duties since spending a night in hospital for preliminary tests on October 20.

She also missed the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph due to a sprained back.

Ahead of Christmas, the Queen is preparing to pre-record her Christmas Day message to the nation.

She is likely to use her annual televised speech, which she writes herself, to reflect on the ongoing challenges facing the country, as well as touching on her own personal grief with the loss of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.

The Queen’s Christmas broadcast in 2019 (Steve Parsons/PA)

The royal family is set to gather to celebrate Christmas with the monarch at Sandringham after last year’s festivities were curtailed due to the pandemic.

The Queen and Philip spent Christmas Day together at Windsor in 2020, without the rest of the family, after spending most of the year being cared for by a reduced number of staff in what was dubbed HMS Bubble.

Traditionally, the Queen also hosts a pre-Christmas lunch for her wider family the week before.

This usually takes place at Buckingham Palace, but building works at the London residence are likely to mean the Queen would have to hold this elsewhere.

The Queen was last out and about on official public engagements in October (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Queen was last pictured carrying out official public duties outside Windsor nearly two months ago on October 14, when she travelled to Cardiff to deliver a speech at the Welsh Senedd.

She also spent a day at the Ascot races on October 16 and presented the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes trophy, but this was not listed in the Court Circular as an official engagement.

