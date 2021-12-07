Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Weekly reported cases of Covid-19 in UK highest since January

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 5:19 pm
People queue to show Covid certificates to enter the Christmas market outside Belfast City Hall (Brian Lawless/PA)
People queue to show Covid certificates to enter the Christmas market outside Belfast City Hall (Brian Lawless/PA)

The weekly number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in the UK has climbed to its highest level since January.

A total of 336,893 new cases have been reported in the past seven days – including 45,691 on Tuesday, Government figures show.

This is the highest number for a seven-day period since the week to January 16, when 339,956 were reported, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

The average number of reported cases has increased in recent days, though it is too soon to link this directly with the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

(PA Graphics)

Case numbers in the UK have been running at a high level for several months, with the rolling seven-day total remaining above 200,000 since August.

But unlike the second wave of the virus in January, the current wave has not yet led to a surge in hospital admissions and deaths, which reflects the impact of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

At the peak of the second wave in mid-January, 39,254 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in the UK.

The latest figure is 7,317.

And the number of people dying within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 currently averages 122 a day, compared with a second-wave peak of 1,248.

Since mass testing began in the UK in summer 2020, the highest number of new cases reported in any seven-day period was 417,620, for the week to January 9 2021.

At the current rate of increase, this total could be passed before Christmas.

