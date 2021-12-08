Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

UK to switch off 2G and 3G by 2033 to boost UK telecoms networks

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 12:04 am



2G and 3G mobile networks are to be phased out of use in the UK by 2033 as part of Government measures to increase the security of telecoms supply chains, the Culture Secretary has said.

Nadine Dorries said the UK would, in agreement with the country’s major networks, switch off all public 2G and 3G networks to free up spectrum for 5G and other future network technology.

The Culture Secretary said the move would support a smoother transition to faster mobile networks and would make it easier for new suppliers to enter the market, supporting Government plans to diversify its suppliers in the wake of its banning of Chinese firm Huawei.

Cabinet Meeting
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Government said there were wider benefits to the mood, including making it simpler to run networks as operators do not have to deal with the challenges which can arise from running up to four networks.

The announcement has been made alongside a commitment to spend £50 million on telecoms research and development projects and as Ms Dorries visits the US to meet with US Secretary for Commerce Gina Raimondo.

“5G technology is already revolutionising people’s lives and businesses – connecting people across the UK with faster mobile data and making businesses more productive,” Ms Dorries said.

“Today we are announcing a further £50 million to put the UK at the forefront of mobile connectivity and to make sure our telecoms networks are safe and secure now and in the future.

“We can only do this through stronger international collaboration and I will be meeting with our US allies today as we strengthen our ties on technology.”

Hamish MacLeod, director of industry body Mobile UK, which represents all the major UK networks, said it welcomed the decision.

“Switching off 2G and 3G will enable operators to transition fully to more energy-efficient and high capacity networks to the benefit of customers,” he said.

