Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – December 8

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 2:18 am
What the papers say – December 8 (PA)
What the papers say – December 8 (PA)

Rule-breaking, Omicron, vaccine passports and other pandemic developments are splashed across the national papers.

The Daily Mail calls the situation a “sick joke”,  while those responsible are branded “No 10 party clowns” by Metro, which says staff called their celebration a “meeting” to avoid getting caught.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is quoted on the front of The Guardian calling for Boris Johnson to “come clean and apologise” over the claimed revelry.

The i also covers the story, while saying “It’s beginning to look a lot like last Christmas” as it compares the predicted 80,000 daily Omicron cases with the previous outbreak of the Delta variant.

Fears Omicron could overwhelm the NHS have prompted Mr Johnson to urge everyone to get their booster jabs “now”, according to the Daily Express, while The Times reports a rift has emerged in the Cabinet over a plan to stop the variant’s spread by introducing vaccine passports.

The Daily Telegraph says the Cabinet is also divided over other potential restrictions including a Christmas work-from-home-order.

Returning briefly to alleged misbehaviour in Westminster, with the Daily Mirror reporting Education Secretary Gavin Williamson broke Covid rules by holding a staff party just before Christmas last year.

The Daily Star claims Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab’s “brain is still missing” after a whistleblower said the ex-foreign secretary “did not fully understand the situation” as Afghanistan fell.

The US is putting pressure on Germany to allow blocking Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as part of possible sanctions if Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.

And The Sun says energy sector leaders “felt the heat” yesterday after they tried to blame the power cuts which followed Storm Arwen on the “wrong kind of wind”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal