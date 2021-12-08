Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Parents of 97th Hillsborough victim speak of their pride

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 9:08 am
Andrew Devine (then aged 30) after emerging from an eight-year vegetative state following the Hillsborough disaster (Family handout/PA)
Andrew Devine (then aged 30) after emerging from an eight-year vegetative state following the Hillsborough disaster (Family handout/PA)

The parents of the 97th Hillsborough victim have spoken of their pride as he is due to be awarded the Freedom of Liverpool.

Andrew Devine, 55, died in July, more than 32 years after he suffered serious injuries at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final.

He is expected to be posthumously awarded the Freedom of Liverpool at a meeting of Liverpool City Council on Wednesday.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, his father Stanley said he felt “proud” to see his son being given the honour.

Mr Devine’s mother Hilary added: “It’s an honour from this city.

“For us it means he is remembered and that is what makes it important to us.”

The couple, from Mossley Hill, Liverpool, said Mr Devine had been at the centre of their family and was still talked about every day.

They said they had travelled to Sheffield on April 15 1989 after a Merseyside Police colleague of Stanley’s knocked on their door to tell them their son, then 22, had been injured.

Mr Devine was in hospital for almost four years before he came home, where he had 24-hour care.

Andrew Devine death
The Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield stadium (Peter Byrne/PA)

Stanley said: “They did say three months was the most for him, well he managed 32 years so I don’t think we did too bad.”

The couple said while in the hospital in Sheffield, footballers Emlyn Hughes and Craig Johnston came to offer to help and to take their laundry for them.

Stanley said: “Both always came through the back door, they didn’t come for publicity.”

The keen Liverpool supporter continued to attend matches with his carers.

When the team won the Champions League in 2019 their celebratory bus tour made a detour to the Devines’ house and player James Milner held the trophy over the side of the bus for Mr Devine to see, his mother said.

She said: “It was quite a moment, it made his day.”

South Bank Sky Arts Awards – London
Jimmy McGovern (Ian West/PA)

Mr Devine’s name will join the 96 other victims of the disaster who were awarded the freedom of the city in September 2016, after inquests ruled they had been unlawfully killed.

He is being nominated alongside screenwriter Jimmy McGovern, who wrote docu-drama Hillsborough, which aired in 1996, and is being recognised for contribution to British TV, film and theatre over the past 40 years.

The screenwriter said: “To be nominated along with Andrew, and to join the other 96 men, women and children whose lives were unlawfully taken away that day at Hillsborough, on that roll of honour is truly humbling.”

