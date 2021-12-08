Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grandmother who had world’s first Covid jab urges vaccine take-up on anniversary

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 9:18 am Updated: December 8, 2021, 9:46 am
Margaret Keenan and nurse May Parsons at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)
Margaret Keenan, who a year ago became the first person in the world to have a Covid-19 jab, has urged people to get vaccinated.

The 91-year-old said: “The best Christmas present I could have is being in good health and having had the jab and feeling free from this horrible virus.”

The grandmother, who has also already had her booster and flu jabs, described being a global name as “wonderful”.

Margaret Keenan embraces the nurse who gave her the first jab, May Parsons
Margaret Keenan embraces the nurse who gave her the first jab, May Parsons (Jacob King/PA)

Mrs Keenan – known as Maggie – was speaking at University Hospital Coventry, the place where a year ago to the day, on December 8 last year, she became the first person to have a Covid jab at the start of the mass vaccine rollout.

Describing that moment, Mrs Keenan – a mother-of-two and grandmother-of-four from Coventry in the West Midlands – said: “It felt great, honestly, I could not believe that things went so well, afterwards.

“At the time I wasn’t feeling good but once I got that jab and things started to be better, so I had a wonderful year – thanks to the NHS.”

Coronavirus report
Margaret getting her jab from May on December 8 2020 (Jacob King/PA)

Speaking about people who have not yet had any jab, she said: “It’s amazing how many people don’t want it.

“I don’t know why because they should have it… everybody should have the jab.

“I keep saying this over and over again.”

