Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

‘Rapid increase’ in Omicron cases expected in Northern Ireland before Christmas

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 9:51 am Updated: December 8, 2021, 11:12 am
Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride (Brian Lawless/PA)
Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride (Brian Lawless/PA)

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer has said he expects to see a “rapid increase” in cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant before Christmas.

Sir Michael McBride was speaking after the first three cases of the Omicron variant detected in Northern Ireland were confirmed on Tuesday evening.

He said all three confirmed cases are linked to travel and there is not thought to be community transmission of the variant yet.

However, Sir Michael said there are likely to be more cases than currently identified.

He said measures are being taken to try to delay community transmission of the variant, but that is is “absolutely inevitable”.

“I think it is absolutely the case that we have more cases in Northern Ireland at present than we have currently detected given the fact that we have community transmission in other parts of these islands, given the freedom of movement of people in these islands which is really important for so many reasons,” he told the BBC’s Stephen Nolan Show.

“I think what we will see is a rapid increase in the number of cases identified in the coming days in the run up to the Christmas period.

“What appears to be happening is this virus is getting established very, very quickly in communities where the Delta variant has already been established and it may be the case that in the next period of time that we see this new Omicron variant replacing the Delta variant as the dominant variant in the United Kingdom, in these islands and indeed eventually globally.”

Coronavirus – Wed Nov 24, 2021
Sir Michael McBride receiving his Covid-19 booster jab from community pharmacist Peter Rice (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sir Michael said it is still not known with certainty how likely people are to be infected with Omicron if they have been vaccinated.

He urged that people follow public health advice to attempt to delay the onset of community transmission of the variant for as long as possible.

Two of the confirmed cases of Omicron have been described as within the same household in the greater Belfast area while the third unconnected case was discovered in the South Eastern Trust area.

All the cases are linked with travel from Britain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]