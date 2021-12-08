Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Camilla switches on Christmas tree lights at ‘marvellous’ hospice

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 5:01 pm
The Duchess of Cornwall (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall has switched on the Christmas tree lights as she visited Royal Trinity Hospice to celebrate its 130th anniversary.

Camilla met nurses, doctors, patients and their families as she toured the hospice in Clapham, south London.

Children from nearby St Mary’s RC Primary School sang carols around the modern Christmas tree structure.

Camilla’s switching on of the lights marked the launch of the centre’s Christmas appeal, which aims to raise millions of pounds missed in fundraising due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The duchess told staff: “You are all marvellous. We owe you such gratitude for constantly going above and beyond.

“It is a very special place here and you are all wonderful.”

The duchess met Rahul Moodgal, who told her how the nurses cared for his father in his final weeks when he was ill with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease in 2018.

He drew a chuckle from the duchess and his mother Ann when he revealed his dad Onkar at first “was dead against” going to the hospice as he “thought it was like a prison”.

Rahool added: “After a few days he quickly realised how utterly amazing the staff were and he loved it in the end.

“I would come in to see him and he would say he was having a great time chatting up the nurses.

“They were all so great with him and it made the world of difference to us as a family.”

Camilla said: “Well it’s wonderful to know he was so well looked after.”

Royal Trinity Hospice was founded as the National Free Home for the Dying in 1891 following an appeal for funds in The Times.

The hospice became known as Royal Trinity Hospice in 2015 in recognition of its long patronage by the royal family.

