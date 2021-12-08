Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Charles awards pioneers of LED lighting with prestigious engineering prize

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 5:25 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 5:48 pm
The Prince of Wales poses with trophy winners after presenting the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Prince of Wales poses with trophy winners after presenting the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Prince of Wales has presented the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering to the pioneers of LED lighting.

The award was given in recognition of the engineers’ contribution to the groundbreaking technology of the light-emitting diode, which has made a global impact on reducing energy consumption and addressing climate change.

The prize winners are Professor Shuji Nakamura, Professor Nick Holonyak, Dr George Craford and Professor Russell Dupuis, all from the US, and Professor Isamu Akasaki, from Japan, who died in April.

Charles congratulated Prof Nakamura, Dr Craford and Prof Dupuis at St James’s Palace in London but Prof Holonyak was unable to attend due to Covid restrictions.

LED lighting is 75% more energy efficient than traditional incandescent and compact fluorescent bulbs.

Solid state lighting – in which high-performance LEDs are used – have changed how the world is illuminated.

It can be found everywhere from digital displays and computer screens to handheld laser pointers, car headlights and traffic lights.

Charles carried out the engagement on behalf of the Queen, who has been undertaking only light duties for almost two months.

Lord Browne of Madingley, chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering Foundation, said: “This year’s prize winners have not only helped humanity to achieve a greater degree of mastery over the environment, they have enabled us to do so in a sustainable way.

“They have created a product which we now take for granted, but which will play a major role in ensuring that humanity can live in harmony with nature for many more centuries to come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]