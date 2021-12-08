Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hero soldier’s medals sell for record £150,000

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 7:05 pm
One of the most decorated soldiers of the modern era has sold his medals for £150,000.

Sergeant Major John Thompson, 43, has fought off enemy forces in Afghanistan and Iraq and has been repeatedly recognised for his bravery in combat and for saving the lives of his comrades.

He put his medals, including a rare Afghanistan 2007 Battle of the Sluice Gate Conspicuous Gallantry Cross (CGC), up for sale and they fetched a record price at London-based Dix Noonan Webb when they were snapped up by a private collector.

The Royal Marine Commando, who now lives in Barnstaple, said: “I’m a single parent of a six, eight and a 21-year-old and the money will enable me to provide the best opportunities for them as they grow up.

“Being a father is the most important role I’ve ever had, which I didn’t fully appreciate when I was running around Iraq and Afghanistan, and I’m doing this for them.

“Initially when I thought about selling them I felt quite anxious but ultimately I’m quite content to sell them because I know they’ll stay in a cherished collection.

“At the end of the day, the greatest thing for me is not the medals, it is that my children know their daddy is a hero.”

Sgt Maj Thompson, who was born in Dunfermline, Fife, but has lived most of his life in Devon, joined the Royal Marines in 1998.

After training, he joined the 40 Commando Royal Marines and was deployed to Northern Ireland in 2000.

In 2003, he received a Mentioned in Despatches medal for exceptional gallantry after he rescued colleagues in his Delta Company who had become surrounded by enemy forces at Al Yahudia, Iraq.

He was then given the CGC after his entire company was ambushed by the Taliban in Habibollah Kalay, in the Helmand province of Afghanistan, in January 2007.

During the prolonged battle, when ammunition was running low, Sgt Maj Thompson stayed in the killing area and opened fire on five separate enemy points, making himself the focus of the shooting and allowing his team to dismount.

He suffered burst eardrums in the process due how close he was to the RPG and machine gun fire, but his “selfless and courageous actions” led the company to win the firefight.

A print of Gordon Rushmer's watercolour painting of Sgt Maj Thompson entitled, Corporal 'Tommo' Thompson RM, CGC, was also up for grabs (Dix Noonan Webb/PA)

Christopher Mellor-Hill, associate director of Dix Noonan Webb, said: “Tommo’s amazing Conspicuous Gallantry Cross group is markedly different from most of the others in that not only was he awarded the CGC for gallantry in Afghanistan but he had been previously awarded the MID gallantry award of a Silver Oak Leaf on his Iraq medal for being Mentioned in Despatches.

“This makes him one of only a handful of men to have been decorated twice for gallantry in Iraq and Afghanistan and shows that this bravery was in his character as well as a reflection and credit upon on his fellow Royal Marines in those actions and this has been reflected in it making this a record auction price for a CGC group of medals.”

