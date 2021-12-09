Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Fresh strikes to hit London’s Night Tube

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 11:08 am
Night Tube services in London will be disrupted again this weekend because of a fresh strike by drivers in a dispute over new rosters (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Night Tube services in London will be disrupted again this weekend because of a fresh strike by drivers in a dispute over new rosters (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Night Tube services in London will be disrupted again this weekend because of a fresh strike by drivers in a dispute over new rosters.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out on the Central and Victoria lines for eight hours from Friday and Saturday evening.

The union says new rosters have been imposed without agreement, while London Underground (LU) insists drivers will only be rostered up to four night shift weekends a year.

Transport for London (TfL) warned travellers that the Victoria and Central lines could be “severely disrupted” from 7pm on Friday and Saturday.

Nick Dent, LU’s director of customer operations, said: “I apologise to customers who may experience another weekend of disruption because of RMT action on the Central and Victoria lines.

“We know this is the last thing London needs at the moment as it tries to recover from the pandemic. We’ve been speaking to the RMT for some months about this dispute, and have guaranteed there will be no job losses and anyone who wants to stay part-time has been able to.

“Tube drivers will be rostered to work up to four night shift weekends every year, which they’ll be able to swap with colleagues as they wish, which we think is reasonable.

“I’m urging customers to check before they travel and consider using buses where possible.”

TfL had previously announced that the Night Tube would return in time for the busy Christmas period after being suspended since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The action goes ahead for the simple reason that LU rejected an offer from RMT on Tuesday that they know was a solution, that they admit is cost-neutral to run, and they are now prolonging a dispute that will cost them more than settling because their managers have made a series of errors and don’t want to admit it publicly.

“Londoners are paying the price for the mistakes of LU management. London has enough problems without the botched handling by Tube chiefs of this dispute.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]