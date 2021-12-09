Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Omicron could still be devastating even with milder symptoms, scientist warns

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 11:38 am
The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 could still be devastating even with milder symptoms, a scientist has warned (Jacob King/PA)
The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 could still be devastating even with milder symptoms, a scientist has warned (Jacob King/PA)

The new Omicron variant of coronavirus appears to be causing “milder” cold-like symptoms, but the reported higher rate of transmission could still have “devastating” consequences, a top scientist has warned.

According to the Zoe Covid Study incidence figures, there are currently 83,658 new daily symptomatic cases of Covid-19 in the UK on average, based on test data from up to five days ago.

This represents a small increase of 4% from 80,483 new daily cases last week.

The UK Government estimates that around 3% of these are likely to be Omicron.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

The study estimates that, in the vaccinated population (at least two doses), there are currently 25,411 new daily symptomatic cases.

Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London and lead scientist on the Zoe study, said: “Even with Omicron appearing to be more transmissible than Delta, early signs, including new reports from Zoe users, show that it is breaking through in vaccinated people, but it’s causing milder cold-like symptoms.

“However, this is not a reason to be relaxed about Omicron.

“Covid is unpredictable and, even if most only feel like they’ve got a cold, there are far more long-term risks than a cold carries.

“If numbers skyrocket, it doesn’t matter if the percentage of people being hospitalised or dying remain low – it’s about volume, not percentages.

“The higher rate of transmission even in the vaccinated could have devastating consequences, and hundreds of people continue to die every week as we head into our second Christmas of this pandemic.”

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Prof Spector added that he is glad the Government has finally implemented Plan B, but it is “too little too late” and “many will suffer hardships this Christmas as a result”.

“Unless we see major behavioural change as a result, I expect that Covid rates will climb higher than ever in 2022,” he said.

The Zoe study incidence figures are based on reports from around 650,000 weekly contributors.

It has now introduced a new feature into the app that allows people to share their Omicron experiences and symptoms.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal