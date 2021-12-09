Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

UK deploys further troops to Poland and Lithuania amid Belarus border tensions

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 12:56 pm
The UK is to deploy additional troops to Poland and Lithuania amid tensions at their borders with Belarus (MoD Crown Copyright/PA)
The UK is to deploy additional troops to Poland and Lithuania amid tensions at their borders with Belarus.

The Ministry of Defence announced that 140 military engineers will be sent to Poland, adding that a separate team has also been sent to Lithuania.

“Poland and Lithuania, along with their Baltic neighbour Latvia, have been under significant pressure from migration originating from Belarus and facilitated by the Lukashenko regime for a number of months,” the MoD said.

The deployment comes amid increased tensions with Russia over its military presence near the Ukrainian border.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday that it would be a “strategic mistake” for Russia to ramp up aggression against Ukraine.

She added that Russia must “respect the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the troops will provide ‘non-combat support’ to Poland (MoD Crown Copyright/PA)

The 140 troops from the Royal Engineers will arrive in Poland from the end of December, with the deployment expected to last until April.

The MoD said they will work with the Polish military at the border with Belarus, including providing “infrastructure support”.

The troops are in addition to the 150 British personnel already based in Poland as part of Nato’s enhanced forward presence.

In Lithuania, a reconnaissance team of British troops will “establish if the UK can offer any expertise or capabilities to help counter current pressures”, the MoD added.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Our commitment to European security is unwavering and we will always offer support to our allies.

“This non-combat support will assist Polish efforts to protect their border and pass on vital engineering expertise.”

