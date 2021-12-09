Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

One in 10 ambulance patients ‘waiting more than an hour’ for A&E handover

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 1:23 pm
A view of ambulances outside St Thomas’ Hospital in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A view of ambulances outside St Thomas’ Hospital in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

One in 10 patients arriving by ambulance at hospitals in England last week waited more than an hour to be handed over to A&E departments, new figures show.

Some 8,211 delays of more than 60 minutes were recorded across all acute trusts in the seven days to December 5, according to NHS England.

This was 10% of the 83,903 arrivals by ambulance.

A further 11,155 patients (13%) waited between 30 and 60 minutes to be handed over from ambulance teams to A&E staff.

This means nearly a quarter (23%) of all arrivals were kept waiting at least half-an-hour.

A handover delay does not always mean a patient has waited in the ambulance. They may have been moved into an A&E department, but staff were not available to complete the handover.

But the figures give a snapshot of the pressure hospitals in England are facing heading into the Christmas period.

HEALTH NHS Ambulance
(PA Graphics)

It is the first weekly update on ambulance delays to be published this winter.

Analysis of the figures by the PA news agency showed that University Hospitals Bristol & Weston Foundation Trust reported the highest number of delays of more than 60 minutes (353), followed by University Hospitals Birmingham Foundation Trust (322) and University Hospitals of Leicester Trust (317).

University Hospitals Birmingham topped the list for delays of at least 30 minutes (812), followed by University Hospitals of North Midlands Trust (559) and University Hospitals of Leicester (490).

The 8,211 delays of more than 60 minutes in the week to December 5 was more than three times the number for the equivalent week last year (to December 6 2020).

Just 3% of arrivals in that week had to wait more than 60 minutes for a handover, compared with 10% this year.

And 11% of arrivals had to wait at least 30 minutes, compared with 23% this year.

The figures also show that out of 129 acute trusts who had patients in critical care every day last week, five trusts had no spare beds.

Homerton University Hospital, George Eliot Hospital, Sandwell & West Birmingham Hospitals, Portsmouth Hospitals University and the Royal United Hospitals Bath reported 100% occupancy of all “open” beds each day from November 29 to December 5.

The number of A&E diverts last week – when an ambulance is temporarily diverted to another hospital – was 25.

There were 11 diverts by University Hospitals Sussex trust, five by South Tyneside & Sunderland; five by Worcestershire, three by University Hospitals Birmingham and one by Rotherham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal