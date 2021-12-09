Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

London Zoo tiger labelled a ‘grinch’ after tearing down festive display

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 5:25 pm
Sumatran tigers at ZSL London Zoo (Zoological Society of London)
Sumatran tigers at ZSL London Zoo (Zoological Society of London)

A Sumatran tiger at London Zoo was labelled a “Grinch” after tearing down a festive scented display put up by her keepers.

Workers at the zoo produced the Christmas treat for Asim and Gaysha, their two Sumatran tigers, made up of scented candy canes and Santa sacks.

However, the scents – including ginger, nutmeg and cinnamon – proved too much for Gaysha, who tore them down in mere moments and before Asim could arrive on the scene.

Sumatran tigers at ZSL London Zoo
(Zoological Society of London)

“Just like pet cats, both Asim and Gaysha love to seek out and roll around in strong scents,” said ZSL London Zoo tiger keeper Kate Clark.

“So for Christmas this year we created a scented candy cane forest for them out of giant wooden canes and recycled hessian ‘Santa sacks’ – perfumed with natural seasonal scents such as ginger, nutmeg and cinnamon.

“It took Gaysha no time at all to reach up and tear down all our hard work – she’s this year’s Christmas Grinch, for sure.

“Luckily Asim still had a great time sniffing out each Santa sack, before rubbing himself all over with his favourite festive spices.”

Sumatran tigers at ZSL London Zoo
(Zoological Society of London)

Between November and January, London Zoo’s Magic of Christmas activities offer a festive twist for visitors – visit www.zsl.org/magicofchristmas to find out more.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal