Trio of camels pay festive visit to Salisbury Cathedral

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 6:53 pm
Three Bactrian camels are led around the cloisters at Salisbury Cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Three camels have paid a visit to Salisbury Cathedral in preparation for an extra-special Christmas Eve service.

The trio, which included “grand old man” Timujin and four-year-olds Lena and Ivan, are domestic Bactrian camels and have two humps.

The Christmas Eve service will include the camels, a donkey and puppets making their way up and down the cathedral aisles in a creative re-imagining of the story of the Nativity.

Three Bactrian camels are led around Salisbury Cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Organisers said the camels, owned by Lady Chichester, are “well used to public appearances” and have attended many charity events.

Bactrian camels originate from Northern Asia and remained unbothered by the current cold temperatures thanks to their thick winter coats.

The aim of the rehearsal was to test the route and ensure huge creatures could fit through the doors (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Reverend Pete Atkinson (right) meets Timujin, one of three Bactrian camels taking part in a rehearsal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

During the service, which will take place at 3.30pm on December 24, all three camels will be “dressed” in fabrics and their handlers will wear costumes, including fur hats all imported from Beijing.

Timujin, one of three Bactrian camels is lead into Salisbury Cathedral ahead of a rehearsal for the Christmas Eve Service (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The aim of the rehearsal was to test the route and ensure huge creatures could fit through the doors.

Jilly the donkey, who has played a regular part in the yearly nativity, was not present as she “needs no rehearsal”.

