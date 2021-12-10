Man who preyed on lone women in hotel rooms to sexually assault them jailed

A woman said she has been left with “reminders of trauma” after she was sexually assaulted by a man who hoodwinked his way into hotel rooms to carry out his sickening crimes.

Hugo Delgado, 22, of Navestock Crescent in Woodford Green, London, has been jailed for 10 years after he preyed on two women and sexually assaulted them as they stayed in two hotels across the capital.

He had been found guilty at a trial in August of assault by penetration, sexual assault and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence, the Metropolitan Police say.

The same day, Delgado pleaded guilty to exposure – an offence that he carried out while awaiting trial in custody against a female prison officer.

Delgado targeted his first victim – a woman in her 50s – at a hotel in Shoreditch on October 6 2019, telling her the room she was entering was his.

He later told staff at the hotel he was the woman’s husband and he had left his key in the room.

The Met said staff then gave Delgado a key card to the room and he returned hours later to sexually assault the woman, who woke at around 5am and screamed, causing him to flee.

Just under a week later, on October 12, Delgado targeted his second victim – a woman in her 20s.

The force said she had been on a night out in Shoreditch and was approached by Delgado and followed, but her next memory was one of her waking up to find him performing a sex act. She had also been sexually assaulted.

The woman reported the incident to police and officers later found Delgado still in the hotel room and he was arrested.

Inquiries revealed that Delgado had the same night attempted to get key cards for two rooms at the same hotel. One of the rooms was empty and he gave the wrong name for the other. He eventually gained access to the room because the door was open.

During Delgado’s sentencing at Wood Green Crown Court, police say his second victim read out a harrowing impact statement in which she said: “He’ll go to prison but prison is a place like any other for someone with no ethics, values, ambitions or goals.

“Meanwhile, I am left with hours and hours of therapy, police phone calls, reminders of a trauma I hope will not follow me for the rest of my life and a challenge to find myself again and pick up from where I left off, despite what I’m still going through.”

The woman said she still does not know what Delgado did to her and is not sure she wants police to tell her.

She added: “All I need to know is that no-one deserves this – no matter who they are, where they are and the state they are in. I’ve always been incredibly careful with whom I give my body. It had to be an act of love because otherwise, it went against my values and principles.”

Delgado was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and will spend a further four years on licence after his jail term.

Reacting to the sentence, Detective Constable Rob Johnston, investigating officer from Sapphire Investigations, said it was “undeniable” that a very dangerous man has been taken off the streets.

He paid tribute to Delgado’s victims for their courage and said: “Without their support Delgado may have put further women at risk.”

He added: “I’m satisfied with the outcome of the trial but I fully appreciate that these incidents may have lifelong effects on the victims.

“I would encourage any further victims who have been assaulted but not reported the incident to come forward.”