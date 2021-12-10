Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Port – the quiet, porn-obsessed loner who turned into a serial killer

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 1:18 pm
Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police the picture profile of Stephen Port on the social media site Gaydar which was shown to the jury at Old Bailey, London where he is accused of drugging and murdering four men he met on gay websites (Metropolitan Police/PA)
In many ways, Stephen Port did not fit the serial killer stereotype.

The softly spoken bus depot chef had a “strange” obsession with children’s toys and rarely socialised, instead spending his free time in his flat on his laptop or internet dating, rarely going too far from work and home.

But the reality, unbeknownst to the few who knew him, was that the 6ft 5in former escort was obsessed with drug-rape pornography, and lured unwitting, boyish-looking, gay men to his flat through websites such as Grindr before fatally plying them with GHB, sexually abusing them, and disposing of their young corpses.

Port then weaved an unending web of lies to cover his tracks and muddy the waters, allowing him to strike again and again until police finally pieced together Port’s murderous involvement in the four deaths.

Stephen Port court case
Stephen Port murdered four young men in a 16-month drug-sex killing spree (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Evidence at the inquests suggested Port had more aliases, used to spread rumours in the aftermath of each murder, than he had genuine friends.

Port, originally from Dagenham, trained as a chef after dropping out of art school.

He lived at home until his early 30s, having come out as gay, and part-bought a one-bedroom flat in Barking that would eventually become the grim theatre for his depraved acts.

As he approached his 40s, but with his desire for much younger male company unrelenting, the balding Port began to wear a floppy blond hair-piece atop his athletic frame in an effort to persuade people he was closer to their age.

Port became a GHB user towards the end of 2013, and by then had come to the attention of police for allegedly drugging and raping a man on New Year’s Eve.

Stephen Port court case
Stephen Port’s flat in Barking, where he drugged, raped and murdered his victims (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He was said to have had a “revolving door of boys coming and going” at his flat, some of whom he boasted he would wed, only for them to disappear out of his life as quickly as they arrived.

Indeed, one of his few friends, neighbour Ryan Edwards, remarked how Port had a “voracious appetite” for meeting “very young” men.

But he later became so concerned that Port was spending time with “vulnerable” boys that he considered he might have “paedophile tendencies”.

Mr Edwards said he also had concerns about Port’s drug use, but was reassured by the predator that his interest in young males was legal, and that the drugs were for personal use only.

The truth, as police would later come to discover, was far more sinister.

