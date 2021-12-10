Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Cliff collapse leaves local residents scared and wanting to move house

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 1:39 pm Updated: December 10, 2021, 5:07 pm
An aerial view of a cliff collapse at Mundesley in north Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
An aerial view of a cliff collapse at Mundesley in north Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

A man has said he is scared and wants to move after a section of cliff the width of a football pitch collapsed on to the beach just yards from his seaside home.

The landslide at Mundesley in Norfolk happened overnight on Wednesday after rainfall made the 130ft-high (40-metre) cliff unstable.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said nobody was in danger.

Antony Lloyd, who rents a room in a house by the cliff edge, said: “I want to move.”

Norfolk cliff collapse
Houses sit close to the edge after a cliff collapse at Mundesley in north Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

The 31-year-old added that he was “already scared out of my mind” after there was a cliff collapse by a caravan park in nearby Trimingham in January last year.

“I feel nervous and anxious now,” he said.

“I want to find another place to live.”

Retired council communications manager Lynne Hammond, who lives in a house by the collapsed section of cliff, said she had “always expected something to happen”.

Norfolk cliff collapse
Antony Lloyd looks down to the beach from his garden after a cliff collapse at Mundesley in north Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It’s the nature of where we live,” the 61-year-old said.

“I think worrying now is a bit counterproductive to be honest.”

She said she bought the house for £122,000 at an auction nine years ago as a cash buyer, moving from Luton to be closer to family.

“We’d have never bought a house like this otherwise so we were willing to take a chance,” she said.

Norfolk cliff collapse
An aerial view of a cliff collapse at Mundesley in north Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We figured it would last as long as we do and we told the kids we probably won’t be able to pass this house on to you.

“This is the first instance of anything happening in all those years.”

She said that if her home had to be abandoned she would site a mobile home further inland within her plot.

Bev Reynolds, who is a member of a local group that campaigns to protect the set of steps from the clifftop to the beach, said the section of cliff that fell was “at least the width of a football pitch”.

Norfolk cliff collapse
The section of cliff collapsed after it rained (Joe Giddens/PA)

She said that rock armour sea defences are due to be built next year.

HM Coastguard Bacton said on Facebook that the cliffs were “unstable due to the recent rain”, describing the cliff fall in Mundesley as “substantial”.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it was “not believed that anybody living close to the location is in danger”.

A spokesman added: “The UK’s coastline is continually eroding, with pieces falling from cliffs that can be just a few small rocks or falls of hundreds of tons, including rocks the size of a car.

“It’s impossible to predict when the next piece might fall or how big it will be.”

They advised that, when standing or walking at the bottom of a cliff, people should not stand less than the height of the cliff away.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]